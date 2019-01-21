Iowa State focused on underclassmen within the "four-hour radius" during the recent contact period and one offer recipient is from a suburb of Minneapolis (Minn.)

Edina sophomore Bastian Swinney said he was visited by an Iowa State staffer twice in the past month, with the most recent stop leading to his first offer from any school.

In addition to ISU, Swinney is also hearing from Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ball State and Wyoming. He said a number of things stood out in the conversation he had with staffer Colby Kratch.

The sophomore lineman has done his research on the program since picking up the offer and likes what he's seen online.

For more on Swinney's recent offer from Iowa State and what could be next in his recruitment, check out a detailed story posted at ISU Confidential.