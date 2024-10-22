ISU offers, hopes to eventually land another Kolar in '27 class

How he helped lead the Cyclones to a seventh-consecutive victory to open the 2024 season wasn’t quite how quarterback
Some pre-game banter between cornerback Jontez Williams and his defensive line counterpart JR Singleton ended up playing
The Cyclones extended their season-opening win streak to seven by rallying past the Knights in the final minute at
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 38-35 victory over the Knights on Saturday night at Jack Trice
A one-yard quarterback keeper for touchdown by Rocco Becht completed a fourth quarterback comeback from the Cyclones
How he helped lead the Cyclones to a seventh-consecutive victory to open the 2024 season wasn’t quite how quarterback
Some pre-game banter between cornerback Jontez Williams and his defensive line counterpart JR Singleton ended up playing
The Cyclones extended their season-opening win streak to seven by rallying past the Knights in the final minute at