One Georgia linebacker will join the Cyclones in time for the 2018 season and the coaching staff recently offered another in the 2020 class from about an hour away.

After bringing on board Tucker standout Gerry Vaughn for 2018, the Cyclones are in on Fayetteville rising junior Tyson Meiguez. Tucker and Fayetteville are both Atlanta suburbs.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Meiguez said ISU has recruited his school well in recent years and has also offered his rising senior teammate Taj Dodson. He said it was an emotional time when he received his offer from area recruiter Bryan Gasser.

The standout defender also has Power-5 offers from Pittsburgh and Syracuse, to go along with solid ones in the G5 ranks like Cincinnati, East Carolina, USF, UAB and Western Kentucky.

For more on Meiguez's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



