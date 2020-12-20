CycloneReport - ISU Makes New Year's Six, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

The Iowa State football team (8-3, 8-1 Big 12) will be heading to a bowl game for a school-record fourth-straight season and for the 16th time in school history, accepting an invitation to play in the 2020 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa State will face No. 25 Oregon (4-2) on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. CT. ESPN will broadcast the game. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Cyclones and Ducks.

This marks the first time in program history Iowa State will be heading to a New Year's Six bowl game.

Iowa State is in the midst of one of its greatest seasons in school history. Iowa State claimed sole possession of first place in the final conference regular-season standings (8-1) and made the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in school history.

Iowa State's eight conference wins is a new school record.

Iowa State was No. 6 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings, breaking the school record for highest ranking in any poll in school history.

It will be Iowa State's first appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

Iowa State has an all-time record of 4-11 in bowl games. Fifth-year head coach Matt Campbell, who was named the 2020 Big 12 Coach of the Year, is the first Cyclone skipper to take four-straight teams to a bowl game.

As previously announced by the bowl organizers, because of public health measures and restrictions in the state of Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not be allowing fans to attend the game. Only the families of the student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend.



