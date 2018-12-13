Iowa State is showing every indication of signing a JUCO offensive lineman for the 2019 and one of the latest prospects to become a serious target is a California big man.

Fullerton sophomore T.J. Storment, who comes from the same squad as heralded linebacker Caleb Johnson who de-committed from the Cyclones and is looking elsewhere, said a member of the coaching staff was in on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Storment had signed with Old Dominion out of Statesville (NC) High School in the 2016 recruiting class. He redshirted that season and played in five games at right tackle during the 2017 campaign, before transferring out west and competing for Fullerton this fall.

That move has served to be a good one for Storment, who committed to Colorado State less than one month ago. Now he’s been flooded with late interest from the likes of ISU and Colorado, among others. For the Cyclones, it’s to fill the need for a veteran presence on the offensive line.

