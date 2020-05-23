In dire need of guard court help for the 2020-21 season, Iowa State landed one of the top remaining graduate transfers on the market Saturday when DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands announced his intentions via social media. The shooting guard heads to Ames after starting all 32 games last season and averaging 11.1 points while connecting on 63-of-196 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard, a former four-star recruit out of La Porte (Ind.), likely won't be tasked with playing much point guard (he posted a 37:45 assist-to-turnover ratio last season). However, the Cyclones need to replace the backcourt scoring that had been provided by NBA Draft-bound Tyrese Haliburton and graduating senior Prentiss Nixon.

This will be Coleman-Lands' third and final landing spot. He spent the past two seasons with the Blue Demons after two campaigns at Illinois, where the guard signed as the 39th-overall prospect in the 2015 class.

The NCAA has granted Coleman-Lands a sixth year of eligibility, after he missed a bulk of the 2018-19 season with a broken hand. The Indiana product had been forced to sit out the previous year after transferring from Illinois to DePaul.

Coleman-Lands announced a final-five on his Instagram account earlier this month, a list that included the likes of Michigan, USC, NC State and California.

Adding an immediate contributor from the Division I level is huge for the Cyclones, who were returning only a pair of scholarship guards in junior-to-be Rasir Bolton and rising sophomore Tre Jackson. Three-star combo guard Jaden Walker signed in the 2020 class and will arrive this summer. That depth would improve even further if Memphis transfer Tyler Harris is granted a waiver from the NCAA to compete in the 2020-21 season.