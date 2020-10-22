ISU jumps aboard 2022 Ohio QB's recruitment with offer
A breakout junior season landed an Ohio Class of 2022 quarterback an offer from Iowa State over the weekend, and the prospect says his recruitment came together pretty quickly.Medina junior Drew Al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news