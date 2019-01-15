Iowa State got a good look at a Minnesota sophomore-to-be lineman at camp last summer and the prospect followed it up with a solid 2018 season, so the staff decided to extend an offer earlier this month.

Lakeville South lineman Riley Mahlman said he was visited at school by Cyclone staffer Colby Kratch, who extended him his fifth Power-5 offer.

I-State joins a list of P5 offers that includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Mahlman said he believes a number of factors have gotten him the early interest from those schools.

