After performing well at a Saturday Night Lights camp over the summer and earning a game-day invite, an in-state tight end in the 2021 class arrived back in Ames hoping for his second Power-5 offer.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central junior Thomas Fidone said he had high hopes when he arrived in time for the game and head coach Matt Campbell delivered afterwards.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound Fidone, who opened his junior season this past Friday with four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, said coaches believe he has the all-around attributes that I-State looks for in the position.

As he reflects back on his visit, Fidone said Campbell and his staff made a favorable early impression.

For more on Fidone's game day visit and offer from the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.