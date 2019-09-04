Given the Cyclones played with three tight ends on the field at times in Saturday's victory over Northern Iowa, it was a good time for the program to host a 2021 tight end from the Minnesota high schools on a game-day visit.

Delano junior Trey Longstreet said he particularly enjoyed experiencing Jack Trice Stadium for the first time, as well as seeing the program’s facilities up close and personal.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Longstreet plays a position that was a focal point of the passing game against the Panthers, but the long and lanky 2021 prospect also saw what gains needed to be made personally to play on Saturdays.

As Longstreet reflects back on his first experience at I-State, he said it backed up everything he had heard from others.

