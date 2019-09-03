Iowa State continued to put itself in great position with a Class of 2021 tight end from the state of Nebraska, hosting the prospect for a game day visit on Saturday.

Omaha Creighton Prep junior AJ Rollins said he covered a lot about the football program and even hit on some of the academic aspects as the Cyclones opened the season with a victory over Northern Iowa.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Rollins also has an offer from Nebraska to go along with interest from Iowa, Kansas State and Northwestern. His one-day trip to I-State came just hours after he kicked off his junior season with a two-catch, 53-yard effort in a victory over Omaha North.

According to Rollins, ISU’s Golesh said he likes the versatility in his game and was happy that the players at his position were as involved as they were against UNI.

For more impressions from Rollins on his one-day visit to Ames, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.