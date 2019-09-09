A Chicago (Ill.) suburban running back took his first-ever visit to Iowa State last Saturday and said the atmosphere around the season opener was eye-opening.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic junior Tajheem Lawson, who is still vying for his first Power-5 offer, said the Cyclones showed him what Saturdays are like on major college campuses.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Lawson made his way to Ames just hours after scoring four touchdowns to help lead his team to a season-opening victory. He said I-State coaches have told him he’s on their radar for a potential offer at some point.

The 2021 prospect presently has offers from Toledo and Temple, to go along with interest from Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

