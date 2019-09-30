College programs from around the Midwest are starting to take notice of a Class of 2021 wide receiver from the Chicagoland area, including Iowa State which became the second Power-5 offer for the prospect last weekend (Sept. 21).

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy junior Landon Morris said he decided to visit Ames after the Cyclones staff had started recruiting him hard in recent months. That decision turned out to be a fruitful one when he was called into a meeting with head coach Matt Campbell.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Morris now has offers from ISU and Michigan to go along with interest from Cincinnati, Iowa, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and Wisconsin. He has game day visits scheduled to Wisconsin, Iowa and Notre Dame.

Morris said his game day visit to ISU gave him a favorable first impression of the program and everything around it.

For more on Morris' game day visit to Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.