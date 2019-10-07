Iowa State became the second Power-5 to offer an Illinois high school outside linebacker in the 2021 class over the weekend.

Bolingbrook junior Tyler McLaurin said the Cyclones started recruiting him heavily in late-September when they were able to book him for a visit.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound McLaurin said the game day visit played out like many others and that he was impressed with the atmosphere at Jack Trice Stadium. But the capper on McLaurin’s day in Ames came at the end of the visit, when Campbell pulled him into a short meeting.

Iowa State and Illinois are the two Power-5 programs that have offered McLaurin. The outside linebacker also has interest from Louisville, Michigan State and Northwestern.

