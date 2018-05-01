Iowa State is in a crowded mix of Power-5 schools for a three-star linebacker from the state of California and plans on evaluating him in-person during May.

Danville San Ramon Valley junior Tristian Sinclair said he was contacted earlier in the spring and it didn’t take long for the Cyclones to extend an offer on April 12th.

In offering the 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, ISU joined the P5 likes of Arizona State, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

I-State likely won’t get the opportunity to host Sinclair on a visit for a few months, but in the meantime the linebacker said he’s anxious to see Veidt in the coming weeks.

For more on Sinclair's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



