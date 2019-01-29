It didn't take long for an Iowa State coach to fall in love with the highlight film of an Ohio lineman during an in-school visit earlier this month.

Groveport Madison junior Terah Edwards said he didn’t expect to see Coach Jon Heacock in his school and that the process moved quickly from casual conversation to offer being extended.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Edwards is now up to two P5 offers, as Purdue stepped up with one after the Cyclones. He also has ones from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio and Toledo.

Originally scouting him to play on his side of the ball, Heacock told Edwards he would likely be pegged to move to the other side if he ends up signing with ISU in December.

