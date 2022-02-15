ISU ends losing skid by winning at TCU for first time since '16

A pair of free throws from Jaz Kunc in the final seconds helped the Cyclones end a four-game skid and avenge a home loss earlier this season, to beat TCU in Fort Worth Tuesday night, 54-51. It was I-State's first victory in Schollmaier Arena since 2016.

Iowa State, which improved to 17-9 overall and is now 4-9 in Big 12 play, got big production from its top two guards. Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 20 points while chipping in with seven rebounds and two assists. He struggled from the field, hitting just 7-of-19 shots but connected two of his four 3-point attempts. Tyrese Hunter added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists on his way to 15 points.

The Cyclones trailed by six points following a layup from TCU's Emanuel Miller with 13:17 remaining. Caleb Grill started an 8-2 ISU run with a 3-pointer and Hunter followed with another one from deep and a mid-range jumper to tie it up.

The lead changed hands on a few occasions down the stretch until Brockington's 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining put Iowa State up for good.

ISU shot a shade below 39-percent from the field for the game, connecting on 21-of-54 attempts. It was much better in the second half, however, knocking down 12-of-25 including 5-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Although the Cyclones were out-rebounded by a 38-30 margin, it didn't matter in the final score. They turned the ball over just eight times on the road and owned a 9-2 advantage in fast break points.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger's squad is back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Oklahoma.