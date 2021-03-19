CycloneReport - ISU drawn to 2022 Texas DB's playmaking ability

One of the first moves by new Iowa State safeties coach Deon Broomfield was offering a standout defensive back from the same state he had just moved on from.

El Paso (Texas) Andress junior Jeremiah Cooper said he started getting contact shortly after Broomfield had moved on from a stint as the assistant defensive backs coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans.

“It was on a Saturday when Coach Broomfield followed me on Twitter,” said Cooper. “I was messaging with him a little bit that night. He said he loved how I play and I was going to deserve everything he was going to give me. He wanted me to give him the next morning. I called him and he said all the coaches loved my film and watched it Saturday night.

“He said he just got the job two weeks before that and he decided I was going to be the first safety he offered. A lot of it is my instincts, like the ability to tackle, make plays, fundamentals and all the techniques. That’s really what they’re looking for and what he liked.”

Another recent Cyclone hiring from the Lone Star State also had a hand in the Big 12 program jumping on board Cooper’s recruitment.

“One of the coaches I talked to was Coach (Jeff) Mills and he was from Houston Baptist.,” Cooper said. “He really liked me a lot. He went to Iowa State and was the one that told Coach Broomfield about me.”