Being busy year-round as a multiple sport high school athlete hasn't kept an Iowa State commit away from Ames, as the 2020 class member visited last month during spring practice.

Central Decatur junior Cole Pedersen, who competed on his school’s basketball team last winter, is in Des Moines this week for the state track meet, as he qualified for three individual competitions and with a relay squad.

On the football field, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Pedersen will be getting a crash course on playing linebacker at the next level…a position he’s unfamiliar with from competing in high school. His latest visit gave him a glimpse at how position coach Tyson Veidt works with his group.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Pedersen became the second commit for the 2020 class last July.

