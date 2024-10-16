ISU becomes first P4 program to offer 2026 Oklahoma CB

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: High-profile prospects return from big visits
A ton of news and rumors are coming out in the last few days including over the biggest weekend of the college football
Brewster Academy's Smith weighs in on Toure-to-Iowa State
For the second consecutive season, Brewster Academy (NH) head coach Jason Smith will coach a future Cyclone guard
PFF Defensive Grades: West Virginia Game
Iowa State's settled in after allowing a pair of dominant first drives from the Mountaineers and ended up allowing just
PFF Offensive Grades: West Virginia Game
The Cyclone offense posted another solid performance in Morgantown, approaching 400 total yards and getting another
Everything Matt Campbell said after the West Virginia game
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell discusses his team's win over the Mountaineers, Rocco Becht's big night.
