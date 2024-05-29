AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has announced its men's basketball non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The schedule features seven home games at Hilton Coliseum. The season opener is slated for Nov. 4 against Mississippi Valley State. The Cyclones will also face Kansas City (Nov. 11) and IU Indianapolis (Formerly IUPUI) on Nov. 18.

Iowa State will travel to the Maui Invitational Nov. 25-27. The bracket for the Maui Invitational will be released later this summer for a field that includes Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and UConn. Seven of the eight teams in the field made the NCAA Tournament, with three advancing to the Sweet 16. UConn is the two-time defending NCAA Champion.

The Cyclones return to Hilton Coliseum Dec. 4 against Marquette for the Big 12/BIG East Battle. The Golden Eagles advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year. Iowa State will conclude the week with a game against Jackson State on Dec. 8.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa will be played Dec. 12 in Iowa City. Iowa State will face Omaha Dec. 15 before taking a break for finals. The Cyclones close out the non-conference schedule with a home game against Morgan State on Dec. 22.

Times and television selections will be announced at a later date.

2024-25 Iowa State Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 4 – Mississippi Valley State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 11 – Kansas City – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 18 – IU Indianapolis – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 25-27 – Maui Invitational – Maui, Hawaii

Dec. 4 – Marquette (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle) – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 8 – Jackson State – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 12 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series) – Iowa City, Iowa

Dec. 15 – Omaha – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 22 – Morgan State – Hilton Coliseum