An interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class wreaked havoc on opposing offensive fronts last season, while standing at just 6-feet tall and weighing in at around 250 pounds. Iowa State was one of the early Power-5 programs to take notice and offered last month.

Vian (Okla.) interior lineman Solomon Wright said Cyclone assistant Joel Gordon visited with him during the January contact period and became the first coach to offer him a scholarship.

Although Iowa State has yet to host the 6-foot-0, 250-pound Wright on a visit, the defensive lineman has seen them play in person. He was a guest of the Oklahoma State program last fall for the game against the Cyclones.

In addition to ISU, Wright also has an offer from OSU to go along with interest from Arkansas.

For more on the early stages of Wright's recruiting process and his thoughts on the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.