CycloneReport - ISU adds third transfer to mix in Ole Miss double-figure scorer Hinson

Iowa State got a commitment from a third Division I transfer on Wednesday morning when former Ole Miss standout Blake Hinson gave the news to the coaching staff. The addition was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247 Sports. The 6-foot-7, 229-pound Hinson joins guard transfers Tyler Harris (Memphis) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (DePaul).

Hinson was a four-star prospect that was ranked 105th nationally coming out of Kansas' Sunrise Christian Academy before spending a pair of seasons in Oxford. As a prep, he also claimed offers from Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Rutgers, Seton Hall, USF, Virginia Tech and Washington State.

As a sophomore this past season, he started 27 of his 28 games and finished third on the Rebels in scoring with 10.1 points per game. He added 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per outing. He made an immediate impact as a freshman at Ole Miss, as he started 31 games and averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The SEC transfer, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will reportedly seek a waiver from the NCAA to compete right away in the 2020-21 season. If that waiver is approved, he would provide some immediate scoring from all areas of the floor. He shot 40-percent from the field and made 91-of-273 3-pointers during his time in Oxford.

I-State will return a pair of veterans in the post next season in senior Solomon Young and junior George Conditt, so if eligible, Hinson could be utilized more on the wing. Another transfer, Javan Johnson, is listed as a forward but could see time at point guard. Guards Tre Jackson and Rasir Bolton also return to the mix.

Head coach Steve Prohm will now wait for a third transfer to go through the waiver process in hopes of becoming immediately eligible. While Harris' addition would be big in terms of filling the point guard role, Hinson adds some much-needed scoring to the mix and has done so for two seasons in a high-major conference.

