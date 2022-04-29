ISU adds more help in backcourt with transfer

A double-digit scorer from the Atlantic-10 will be headed to Ames for his final season of college basketball, in hopes of leading the Cyclones back to the NCAA Tournament.

Former St. Bonaventure combo guard Jaren Holmes, who took an official visit last weekend, announced his commitment to Iowa State on social media. He averaged 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season during his traditional senior year. He will have one free Covid year remaining in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Holmes originally starred at Michigan's Romulus High School and enrolled at Ranger Junior College in Texas, where he played for former Kentucky head coach Billy Gillispie.