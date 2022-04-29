ISU adds more help in backcourt with transfer
A double-digit scorer from the Atlantic-10 will be headed to Ames for his final season of college basketball, in hopes of leading the Cyclones back to the NCAA Tournament.
Former St. Bonaventure combo guard Jaren Holmes, who took an official visit last weekend, announced his commitment to Iowa State on social media. He averaged 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season during his traditional senior year. He will have one free Covid year remaining in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Holmes originally starred at Michigan's Romulus High School and enrolled at Ranger Junior College in Texas, where he played for former Kentucky head coach Billy Gillispie.
During his three-season run with the A10's Bonnies, Holmes scored a combined 1,020 points, knocking down 94-of-278 3-pointers (33.8-percent). He was a 41.6-percent shooter from the field.
Holmes scored in double figures in six of his final seven games this past season, leading St. Bonaventure into the NIT semifinals. That included a 23-point performance against Oklahoma in which he shot 8-of-12 from the field and knocked down all four 3-point attempts.
The Cyclones will add Holmes to a backcourt that already includes Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams and returning guard Caleb Grill. Veteran starter Gabe Kalscheur is likely to return for his free Covid season. ISU is also adding freshmen Eli King and Tamin Lipsey.