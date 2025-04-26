ISU adds another backcourt piece for 2025-26 season

Continuing to reshape its roster of guards following the departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the Cyclones landed a key player in the near-term on Saturday afternoon when Utah Valley transfer Dominick Nelson announced his commitment.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard spent the past two days on an official visit to Iowa State before landing on the Big 12 program remaking its backcourt for the 2025-26 season.
Nelson played and started all 34 games for Utah Valley, helping the team to an outright WAC regular season championship and a national postseason tournament appearance in the NIT. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on his way to being named the WAC Player of the Year.
Although he didn't play a lot of high major competition during his lone season at Utah Valley, Nelson did put together one of his best performances in a game against first-year ACC program Stanford when he scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field while grabbing seven rebounds.
The Utah Valley guard knocked down 43.6-percent of his shots from the field and was 68.8-percent from the free-throw line. Nelson connected on 22-of-87 shots from long distance.
Before enrolling at Utah Valley for his junior campaign, Nelson spent the previous two years in the JUCO ranks with Polk State College in Florida.
The addition of Nelson gives Iowa State another transfer guard this offseason, as the program had already signed ex-Eastern Washington combo guard Mason Williams. Nelson is likely being eyed as a potential replacement for Gilbert, while Williams is more in the mold of Jones.
Iowa State is now at 12 scholarship players for the 2025-26 season.