ISU adds another backcourt piece for 2025-26 season

Continuing to reshape its roster of guards following the departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the Cyclones landed a key player in the near-term on Saturday afternoon when Utah Valley transfer Dominick Nelson announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard spent the past two days on an official visit to Iowa State before landing on the Big 12 program remaking its backcourt for the 2025-26 season.

Nelson played and started all 34 games for Utah Valley, helping the team to an outright WAC regular season championship and a national postseason tournament appearance in the NIT. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on his way to being named the WAC Player of the Year.