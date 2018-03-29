Iowa State hosted a trio of teammates from a solid high school program in Ohio last weekend, including a priority three-star defensive lineman in the 2019 class.

Springfield (Ohio) standout Isaiah Gibson took his first trip to Ames along with teammates Moses Douglas and Michael Brown-Stephens.

In addition to I-State, Gibson has Power-5 offers from the likes of Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia. He has earned a 5.6 Rivals ranking and is rated as the 31st-overall prospect in Ohio for 2019 and the 39th defensive tackle.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Gibson said he realized quickly just how serious the Cyclones are about the “student” side of things.

