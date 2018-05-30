A southern California defensive back earned an Iowa State offer over the spring and is gradually learning more about the program from a position coach.

Upland junior Caleb Roberson said the Cyclones and cornerback coach D.K. McDonald got involved in his recruitment over the spring and has been in contact ever since.

That pack of offers also includes BYU, Howard, New Mexico and New Mexico State for the 5-foot-11, 171-pound Roberson.

The junior athlete said the Cyclones liked what he brought to the table during the recent evaluation period.

