When it comes to recruiting tall wide receivers, Iowa State gets instant name recognition from high school players across the country thanks to future NFL Draft pick Hakeem Butler.

One of the bigger pass-catching targets that Iowa State is targeting in the 2020 class is Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain prospect Kaleb Long, who earned an offer from area recruiter Tyson Veidt on January 11th.



The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Long also has Power-5 offers from the likes of Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Since securing the offer nearly three months ago, Long said he’s had time to look into several aspects of the football program. Even before getting offered, he watched the Cyclones’ games against Oklahoma and Kansas.

For more of Long's thoughts on Iowa State and a potential unofficial visit down the line, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.