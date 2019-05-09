A defensive end from Missouri has seen his recruiting stock blow up during 2019, and it was an offer from Iowa State several months ago that helped get the ball rolling.

Columbia Rock Bridge Class of 2020 prospect Jalen Logan-Redding said his recruitment from the Cyclones has slowed down, but he still holds them in high regard.

In addition to the one he’s had from ISU, Logan-Redding has Power-5 offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas.

Logan-Redding is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the 17th overall player in Missouri for the 2020 class.

