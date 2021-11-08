Iowa State vs. Texas Photo Gallery
CycloneReport.com photographer Jim Percival continued in his 51st season of shooting Iowa State football on Saturday evening and has truly has seen it all when it comes to the Cyclones. Here is Jim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news