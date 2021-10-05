Iowa State vs. Kansas Photo Gallery
Iowa State rolled to a 59-7 victory over Kansas last Saturday night and photographer Chad Paulson was on the field to capture it all. Here's a photo gallery from Cyclones/Jayhawks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news