Iowa State won at Kansas State's game, making its Big 12 tournament semifinal triumph over the top-seeded Wildcats all that much more impressive.

The Cyclones got back-to-back ridiculous threes from Marial Shayok to trigger a late 9-0 spurt and erase a five-point deficit and 5th-seeded ISU held on for a 63-59 victory at Sprint Center. The win improved I-State to 22-11 on the season and advances it into the tourney title game Saturday evening against Kansas or West Virginia.

Iowa State had a 10-point lead at halftime but found itself on the short end of a 55-50 score with under three minutes to play in Friday night's first semifinal in Kansas City.

Nick Weiler-Babb made two free throws with 2:38 left in the game ti make it 55-52 and then Shayok got the ultimate shooter's bounce on a three-point shot that rim out and bounced high off the glass before falling back through the net to tie the game at 55 with 1:53 to go.

After a missed K-State three, it was Shayok again for the Cyclones, this time burying a contested three-pointer from in front of the Iowa State bench. That put Iowa State back on top 58-55 with 53 seconds to play. The Wildcats misfired on another three-point attempt and ISU's Lindell Wigginton made 1-of-2 free throws with 35 seconds left to make in night straight points for ISU and a 59-55 lead.

Wigginton's miss went out of bounds off Kansas State, giving the Cyclones the ball. But ISU turned it over and K-State scored on an uncontested layup to make it 59-57 with 20 seconds to go.

Weiler-Babb hit two free throws with 15 seconds left and I-State was up 61-57. K-State's Xavier Sneed was fouled on a three-point attempt with 11 seconds to go and hit 2-of-3 to make it 61-59. Shayok was fouled and made two free throws with 7 seconds left for a four-point Cyclone lead and KSU missed its last shot to clinch the win for Iowa State.

The Cyclones finished the first half on a 13-2 run and outscored Kansas State, 21-4, after trailing by seven midway through the first half. Iowa State was on top, 35-25, at intermission.

Shayok scored 21 points to lead Iowa State, including the two clutch three-pointers and an 8-for-8 performance at the free throw line. Weiler-Babb was also in double figures for ISU with 12 points. Michael Jacobson had a career-high 16 rebounds as the Cyclones finished the night +14 on the boards. KSU only had eight offensive rebounds (20%) and three second-chance points.

The Cyclones shot 42 percent on the night (21-50), including a chilly 6-of-22 from three-point range. Kansas State shot 35 percent (22-63) and also struggled from behind the arc at 8-of-27. KSU missed 14 of its last 15 shots in the first half.

I-State overcame 17 turnovers leading to 18 Wildcat points in getting the win.