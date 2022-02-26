Iowa State staves off late K-State rally for fourth-straight win

Thanks to a fourth straight victory on Saturday, the Cyclones are now in the midst of the greatest one-season turnaround in NCAA history. Iowa State held on for a 74-73 win over Kansas State in Manhattan to improve to 20-9 overall and 7-9 in conference play.

Those 20 wins under first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger have come 12 months after finishing a 2-22 campaign. That marks an NCAA-best 18-game turnaround.

The Cyclones avenged a home loss to the Wildcats two weeks ago, doing so after nearly surrendering a 15-point lead with just more than 11 minutes left in the second half. ISU looked to have it in the bag, leading 72-62 with 1:36 to play, but watched the home team reel off eight unanswered points over a 47-second span.

Jaz Kunc's two free throws with two seconds left pushed the Cyclones to a 74-70 lead and Nigel Pack's half-court heave at the buzzer wasn't enough for Kansas State.

Caleb Grill returned to his home state and torched the Wildcats to the tune of 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting. Izaiah Brockington rounded into form in the second half and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter put together another solid game from an assist-to-turnover margin standpoint. He led the Cyclones with 10 assists while committing just two turnovers, while adding 13 points and seven rebounds.

Grill and Robert Jones (eight points on 4-of-4 shooting) were part of a huge bench effort from Iowa State, which owned a 31-6 advantage in reserve scoring.

ISU returns to action Wednesday night, hosting Oklahoma State on Senior Night at Hilton Coliseum.

