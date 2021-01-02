CycloneReport - Iowa State soars to new heights in Fiesta Bowl triumph

Iowa State left no doubt in the desert southwest. The greatest season in Cyclone football history ended in convincing fashion in the Fiesta Bowl with a 34-17 victory over 25th-ranked Oregon.

In its first New Years Six bowl game, Iowa State controlled the tempo from start to finish in winning nine games for just the third time in the program's history. The Cyclones wrapped up the 2020 campaign with a 9-3 record thanks to ball control on offense and big plays on defense and special teams.

Consensus sophomore All-American Breece Hall shouldered the load for ISU, rushing 34 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. In his Arizona homecoming, Brock Purdy started fast and finished with 156 passing yards on 20-of-29 completions. The Gilbert Perry High School alum earned offensive player of the game honors.

A ground-oriented approach led the Cyclones to run a season-high 85 offensive plays for 384 yards, an average of 4.5 per play. Iowa State had possession for more than 42 minutes in the game. Oregon managed 312 total yards, but on just 46 plays.

A ball-control approach on offense was complemented by some big plays on defense and special teams. Mike Rose intercepted his fifth pass of the season. Jake Hummel and Isheem Young forced fumbles. Then there was a muffed Oregon punt and mishandled kickoff that amounted to Cyclone points.

Linebacker O'Rien Vance earned defensive player of the game honors after recovering two fumbles and posting four tackles.