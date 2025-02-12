Iowa State Sending Five To NFL Draft Combine

AMES, Iowa – Five Iowa State players have been invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Draft Combine to be held Feb. 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cyclones will be represented by Jayden Higgins (WR), Jaylin Noel (WR), Darien Porter (WR), Jalen Travis (OL) and Malik Verdon (DB).

The group played a significant role in leading the Cyclones to the best season in school history in 2024. ISU finished 11-3 and reached the Big 12 Championship game for the second time in school history. The season culminated with a win over Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Higgins and Noel combined to make 159 receptions for 2,260 yards and 16 touchdowns, forming arguably the nation’s best receiving tandem. They were one of just two duos with both players eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards.

Higgins, a South Miami, Florida native, had 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which rank among the top three single-season marks in school history. Higgins was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection and earned Associated Press Third-Team All-America accolades.

Noel, a Kansas City, Missouri native, finished with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns. Noel was Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year and finished his career with a streak of 46-straight games with a reception, the third-longest active streak nationally at the end of the season.

Porter is a true success story, switching from wide receiver to defensive back before his fourth season at Iowa State. The move paid off as Porter elevated himself to a starter this season and had three interceptions. In his career, the Bettendorf, Iowa native also excelled on special teams, blocking five kicks (four punts, one field goal).

Travis, who played a graduate season at Iowa State after spending four years at Princeton, anchored the Cyclone offensive line at left tackle. He missed the season's first two games and after his return, Iowa State averaged 32.8 points, 172.7 rushing yards and 426.1 yards per game. The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native allowed just one sack in 475 pass plays.

Verdon, who declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt junior season, finished second on the team with 76 tackles, despite missing two games due to injury. He had one sack, an interception and two forced fumbles in 2024 as the Cyclones went 11-3 overall.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native played 27 career games for the Cyclones and finished with 134 tackles and three interceptions.

Higgins, Noel, Porter and Travis each had strong performances at the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier in February. Verdon was invited but did not participate as he recovers from injury suffered near the end of last season.

The NFL Network will broadcast each day of the Combine.