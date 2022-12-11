Iowa State secured its first transfer portal addition of the offseason on Sunday afternoon when Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris announced his intentions on social media.

The St. Louis (Mo.) area native and former standout at St. Peters Lutheran of St. Charles spent just one season in the Pac-12 and will move back to the Midwest following a head coaching change at Stanford.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound freshman said he heard from the Cyclones almost immediately after announcing his plans to move on. That relationship strengthened in the days leading up to his decision.

“From the time I entered the portal, kind of that short window that opened up, a couple of schools hit me up and said they were interested,” said Harris, who took an official visit to ISU this weekend. “But I was entered in at a weird time. My school thought that I could be in the portal, but I couldn’t, so those schools hit me up while I was legally in there. After that, I found out that I wasn’t allowed. It was kind of like a silence period, as it should be.

“After that, we followed back up when I got home. I talked to Coach (Nate) Scheelhaase and kind of just furthered that relationship now that I was in the portal. I watched some games and how they played. We’ve kept developing that relationship. They recruited me out of high school, as well.”

Harris played in just one game for the Cardinal this season and tallied one yard on two carries.