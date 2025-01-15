Iowa State's Momcilovic out indefinitely with injury

Preparing to face another top 10 team tonight, second-ranked Iowa State will now be doing so without the services of sophomore forward Milan Momcilovic.

Iowa State confirmed to CycloneReport.com a story from the Des Moines Register that the Cyclone starter suffered an injury to his left, non-shooting, hand during practice Tuesday, as the team prepared to host ninth-ranked at Hilton Coliseum.

"Milan Momcilovic suffered an injury to his left hand in practice this week and will be out indefinitely," the ISU spokesperson said.

The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds for Iowa State. He has connected on 31 buckets from long range and shot 44.3-percent from 3-point territory during his second season. Momcilovic came off the bench in the Cyclones' season opener but has started all 14 since.

A former four-star addition in the 2023 class, Momcilovic has started in 51 of the 52 games he's played in with ISU and was a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Without the sophomore for an extended period of time, the Cyclones could turn to sixth man Curtis Jones, who leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game. If Jones remains in his current role, former UNI transfer Nate Heise could be another option for head coach TJ Otzelberger.