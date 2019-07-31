News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 08:46:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iowa State's Conditt expanding his game

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
@williamseals
Editor

Iowa State’s front court returns starter Michael Jacobson and gets Solomon Young back from a medical redshirt, so it was incumbent upon rising sophomore George Conditt to diversify his game to carv...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}