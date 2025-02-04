Iowa State's 2025 schedule set with Tuesday's Big 12 release

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s 2025 football schedule is complete after being announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday morning.

The season opens Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland as the Cyclones face Big 12 Conference rival Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The Cyclones will play six home games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, opening the home slate Aug. 30 against FCS semifinalist South Dakota.

Iowa State’s annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series showdown against Iowa returns to Ames Sept. 6. The following week (Sept. 13), ISU closes out its nonconference schedule at Arkansas State.

Arizona comes to Jack Trice Stadium Sept. 27 as the Cyclones jump back into Big 12 play. ISU then plays back-to-back road games for the only time in 2025, traveling to Cincinnati on Oct. 4 and Colorado on Oct. 11. It will be Iowa State’s first game against the Buffaloes since 2010 but the 66th in series history as the schools renew one of the longest rivalries in program history.

Following its second bye week, Iowa State hosts BYU for Homecoming on Oct. 25. The Cyclones welcome Arizona State on Nov. 1 in a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 Championship game.

Two of ISU’s final three games will be on the road, starting with a Nov. 8 showdown at TCU. Iowa State’s Senior Day will be Nov. 22 against Kansas and the regular season closes on Nov. 29 at Oklahoma State.

Arizona, BYU and Arizona State will visit Jack Trice Stadium for the first time in 2025.

Due to the Cyclones starting play in “week zero”, Iowa State’s schedule will have three byes: Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15.

Iowa State returns 12 starters, six each on offense and defense, including star quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht threw for more than 3,500 yards and led the Cyclones to four thrilling come-from-behind victories in 2024.

2025 Iowa State Football Schedule

Aug. 23 *#vs. Kansas State (Aer Lingus College Football Classic)

Aug. 30 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 6 IOWA (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 13 at Arkansas State

Sept. 27 *ARIZONA

Oct. 4 *at Cincinnati

Oct. 11 *at Colorado

Oct. 25 *BYU (Homecoming/Hall of Fame Weekend)

Nov. 1 *ARIZONA STATE

Nov. 8 *at TCU

Nov. 22 *KANSAS

Nov. 29 *at Oklahoma State

Dec. 6 ^Big 12 Championship Game

All times central.

*Big 12 Conference Game

#at Dublin, Ireland

^at Arlington, Texas