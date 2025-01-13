Iowa State rises to highest ranking in program history

The Cyclones, now 14-1 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play, continue to reach new heights in head coach TJ Otzelberger's fourth season on the job in Ames.

After holding steady for several weeks as the third-ranked team in the country, which tied for its highest ranking of all-time, Iowa State ascended to #2 in Monday's updated Associated Press poll. That marks ISU's highest ranking in its 118-year history.

Otzelberger's squad recorded a 72-59 home victory over Utah last Tuesday and followed that up with a come-from-behind 85-84 win at Texas Tech over the weekend. Those results, coupled with then top-ranked Tennessee's blowout loss to Florida earlier last week, helped ISU move up one spot in the poll.

Although they're just four games in a 20-game league slate and two months away from March Madness, ISU has already put together a strong NCAA Tournament resume.

It's 4-1 in Quad 1 games, already recording wins over Marquette, Iowa, Baylor and Texas Tech. The team's only loss came to top-ranked Auburn, 83-81, in the Maui Invitational, but Iowa State has ran off 11 straight wins since.

In KenPom's latest rankings, the Cyclones are one of just two teams (Duke, being the other) nationally ranked in the top-10 in both offensive (#6) and defensive (#10) efficiency.

Two more Quad 1 opportunities are on the horizon this week, as ISU hosts Kansas (KenPom #7) on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum and travels to take on West Virginia (KenPom #42) Saturday afternoon.

