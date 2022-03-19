Iowa State players look ahead to Wisconsin matchup
Cyclone guards Gabe Kalscheur, Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter took the podium on Saturday afternoon to look ahead to Sunday afternoon's round of 32 matchup against Wisconsin at the Fiserv For...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news