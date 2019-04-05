The Cyclone coaching staff last week hosted a pair of recruits that are well-established in the Rivals'com top-five of in-state recruits in the 2020 class.

Greene County big man Tyler Miller traveled to ISU with Carroll three-star prospect Blaise Gunnerson, a defensive end that the coaching staff would love to add to its current 2020 class of four. Rivals.com considers Miller the top-ranked in-state player in the junior class, while Gunnerson checks in at five.



Miller chose the Cyclones over Power-5 offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Virginia, while Gunnerson is currently evaluating major offers from ISU, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska.



But Miller’s unofficial visit last Thursday wasn’t just about getting Gunnerson in front of Campbell once again. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive tackle watched how the Cyclones gear up for a typical spring workout.

