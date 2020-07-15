 CycloneReport - Iowa State offer has the attention of 2022 RB Ira Sampson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 10:52:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Iowa State offer has the attention of 2022 RB Ira Sampson

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

OBETZ, Ohio – The running back position in the state of Ohio is deep for the 2022 class based on the number of prospects receiving early offers. Cleveland-area back Ira Sampson is one of those pros...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}