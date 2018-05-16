Although he has yet to be a starter for his high school program, a Class of 2020 quarterback prospect in Michigan can now say he has a Power-5 offer after Iowa State paid a visit during the spring evaluation period.

Joining fellow West Bloomfield sophomores Tre Mosley and Bryce Austin is quarterback Anthony Romphf, who turned the head of area recruiter D.K. McDonald this spring.

Romphf acted as his varsity team's backup during the 2017 season, playing behind Bowling Green signee Bryce Veasley. He'll compete to take over as the full-timer in the fall.The 6-foot-0, 165-pound Romphf visited I-State over the winter during a bus tour and is already planning a return trip to Ames.

