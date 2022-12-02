According to a report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Iowa State and offensive coordinator Tom Manning are parting ways. Manning had held the position for six of head coach Matt Campbell's seven seasons in Ames. He spent the 2018 campaign as the tight ends coach of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

The Cyclones' offense could soon have a new direction following a huge drop off in production during the 2022 season.

With changes at the quarterback and running back positions entering the year, the Cyclones slumped to a 20.2-point scoring average to rank last in the Big 12.

During the final season with Brock Purdy at quarterback and Breece Hall as the running back, Iowa State was fourth in the conference with 31.3 points per game. Before becoming a seventh-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers, Purdy led the Cyclones to first in passing offense at 263.8 yards per game.

In 2022, the Cyclones were also 10th in total offense with an average of 369.8 yards per game and rushing offense with just 108 per contest.

ISU's best showing with Manning at the helm came during a historical Fiesta Bowl run in 2020 when it finished 9-3 and with a win over 25th-ranked Oregon. The Cyclones averaged 32.9 points per game, 436.3 yards of total offense, and 195 rushing yards, figures that each ranked third in the Big 12.

A Youngstown, Ohio, native who came from Campbell's Mount Union coaching tree, Manning was Toledo's offensive line coach from 2012 to 2015. He was one of Campbell's first hires upon taking ISU's coaching job in late November of 2015.