CycloneReport - Iowa State nabs double-figure scorer from Big 10

Since head coach T.J. Otzelberger took over in Ames, he has added several key pieces to the puzzle for the 2021-22 season, but his latest from the transfer portal could be the biggest yet for short-term success.

Former Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Twitter and will head to Ames following a season in which he averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

According to a Tuesday report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Brockington had cut his list down to ISU, Arkansas, BYU, Iowa State, and Wake Forest.

His addition to the mix is huge for an ISU team that will not return a double figure scorer next season. One of the departing guards and the Cyclones' leading scorer a year ago, Rasir Bolton, came to Ames from Penn State.

Brockington, a 6-foot-4 junior, started 24 of 25 games during the Covid-shortened campaign, shooting 43-percent from the field and connecting on 12-of-43 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. He played in 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 8.1 points per game for the Nittany Lions.