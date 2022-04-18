Iowa State lands four-star QB JJ Kohl

Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star QB JJ Kohl to breakdown his commitment to Iowa State. Kohl is the son of former Cyclone kicker, Jamie Kohl, who is one of Iowa State's all-time leading scorers and owner of Kohl's kicking.

The Ankeny, Iowa standout discusses why he chose Iowa State, coaches that he connected with during the recruiting process, how they plan on utilizing him in the offense and much more. Kohl becomes the first four-star in the Cyclone's 2023 class and commitment No. 6 overall.