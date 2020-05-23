Iowa State lands DePaul grad-transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands
Faced with a void in the shot making department, Iowa State answered such a hole on Saturday with one of the top graduate-transfers this spring. Former DePaul standout Jalen Coleman-Lands committed to the Cyclones and will have one year to play beginning in the fall.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Indianapolis, Coleman-Lands entered the Transfer Portal earlier in the month and immediately became a top target for a number of Big 10 programs. A former top-40 prospect that began his college career at Illinois, Coleman-Lands has never averaged less than eight points per game throughout his 110-game career.
Primarily valued for his shooting, Coleman-Lands is a 36-percent career perimeter shooter. Averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season at DePaul, he saw starts in all 41 games that he appeared in for the Blue Demons. He has made 235 3-points throughout his college career, 63 of which came this past winter in which he is a reputable catch and shoot specialist along the perimeter.
Slated to play immediately in the fall with just one final season to compete, Coleman-Lands will enroll alongside Memphis transfer Tyler Harris who will look for a waiver to see the floor next season. A four-man freshmen class will also head to Ames which includes Jaden Walker, Dudley Blackwell, Xavier Foster and Darlinstone Dubar. The Cyclones have two scholarships to fill, though they could roll one into next year.