Still relatively new to the game of football, a Kansas City defensive end prospect in the 2021 class has made up for lost time by collecting a pair of Power-5 offers. One of those came from Iowa State on the day of its game against Texas.

Lincoln College Prep junior Tobechi Okoli said the Cyclones started expressing interest only recently, but moved quickly as they got him on campus for a game.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Okoli played this season at his new school Lincoln College Prep. He didn’t play as a sophomore, following a freshman campaign competing with the Kansas City Lions, a home school team that plays eight-man football.

It’s been a remarkable ascent for Okoli, who last month added an offer from Kansas State.

