Iowa State caught a glimpse of a Michigan offensive lineman at a satellite camp in Missouri in June and decided to pull the trigger on an offer.

Belleville rising junior Ramier Lewis said he performed well in the Lindenwood Mega Camp last month and the Cyclones accelerated their pursuit of him.

Since being offered by one ISU coach, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Lewis has been in contact with area recruiter D.K. McDonald. The prospect said he’s trying to make his way to Ames in the coming weeks.

Lewis also has Power-5 offers from Kansas and Michigan to go along with a G5 one from Kent State. Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh are also showing interest.

